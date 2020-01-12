Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 2,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

