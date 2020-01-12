Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.33

Media coverage about Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) has been trending neutral on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Geely Automobile earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Geely Automobile’s score:

Shares of GELYF stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

GELYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Geely Automobile in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geely Automobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

