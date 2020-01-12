Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Global Eagle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,743 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 215,041 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% in the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.