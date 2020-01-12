Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14, approximately 449 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.