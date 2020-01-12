GoChain (GO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.80 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $19.80 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,073,348,912 coins and its circulating supply is 880,959,231 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit, Binance, DragonEX and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

