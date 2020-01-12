Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.40-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.875-3.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.76.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.