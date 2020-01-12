Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.02 million.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.76.

NYSE:GOL opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

