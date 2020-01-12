Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $1,592,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 104,712 shares during the period. grace capital boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the third quarter. grace capital now owns 50,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $204,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLNG opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

