Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.78.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.