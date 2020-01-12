Gordon Haskett Lowers BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to Hold

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $758,548.84. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $329,660.21. Insiders have sold 199,417 shares of company stock worth $5,296,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

