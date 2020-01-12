Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GTBIF. Cowen initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

