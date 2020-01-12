Greggs (LON:GRG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,436 ($32.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,324 ($17.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,496 ($32.83). The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 32.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,210.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,111.86.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

