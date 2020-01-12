GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Santander raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised GRIFOLS S A/S to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,183,000 after buying an additional 1,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,914,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,972,000 after buying an additional 1,059,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $14,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 721,604 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

