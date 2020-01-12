Guider Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $16,412.00 and $18,900.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guider has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.46 or 0.05923552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

