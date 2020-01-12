Hanson Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Hanson in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $157.14 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.24.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

