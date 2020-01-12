Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Trading Up 0.2%

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.93, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 52,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 214.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter.

