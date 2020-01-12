Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV) Trading Down 3.8%

Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 267,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68.

About Havilah Resources (ASX:HAV)

Havilah Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, iron ore, uranium, tin, molybdenum, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Portia gold project; North Portia copper-gold project; Kalkaroo copper-gold-molybdenum project; Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold project; and Maldorky iron ore project.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Havilah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Havilah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.