Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $43.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HE. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE:HE opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,610,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

