Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report $920,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $2.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $2.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 695.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

