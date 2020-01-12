Horizen Price Reaches $9.13 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Horizen has a total market cap of $74.74 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.13 or 0.00112220 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, COSS and Bittrex. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00430720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00081771 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000785 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,182,713 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DragonEX, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, COSS, Graviex, Cryptopia, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

