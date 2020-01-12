HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RB. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,039 ($79.44) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,075.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,175.42.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

