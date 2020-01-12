iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Up 0%

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.31, 858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 297,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter.

