iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Trading 1.9% Higher

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 264.80 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.50), 4,440 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.43).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.75 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. iEnergizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited (iEnergizer) is an integrated software and service company. The Company provides content transformation services and business process outsourcing services. Its segments include Real time processing, Back office services, Content delivery and Others. The Company provides services across the entire customer lifecycle and offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing solutions (Content Services) and customer management services (Back Office Services and Real Time Processing) that include transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, and market research and analytics using various platforms, including voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room and other business support services.

