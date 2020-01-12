IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:POFNF) Trading Down 0.5%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:POFNF)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.97, 4,293 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

IGM Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POFNF)

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.