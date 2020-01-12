Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Stock Price Up 0%

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.66, approximately 9,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 18,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.