Insolar (INS) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.74 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Insolar has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $1.37 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKex, Bithumb, Okcoin Korea and Cobinhood. Over the last week, Insolar has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.01960824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00187600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00126014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar’s launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Binance, Liqui, Okcoin Korea, OKex, Bithumb, Mercatox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

