Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

VBF stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

