INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

IHIT opened at $10.53 on Friday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

In other news, insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 19,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $211,563.40. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 22,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,610.95.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

