Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $13.76 on Friday. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

