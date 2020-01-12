ION Trading Down 2.1% This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $475,568.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007608 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000409 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,291,898 coins and its circulating supply is 12,391,898 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

