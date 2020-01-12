iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.34 and last traded at $58.30, approximately 9,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,026,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

