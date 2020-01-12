Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $11.75 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $26,595.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,219 shares in the company, valued at $330,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Issuer Direct stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 2.37% of Issuer Direct worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

