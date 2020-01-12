J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 227.36 ($2.99).

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 220 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a one year high of £201.30 ($264.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

