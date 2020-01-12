Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Jangada Mines PLC (LON:JAN) were up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.96 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.03), approximately 3,204,714 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,094% from the average daily volume of 268,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

In other Jangada Mines news, insider Brian Keith McMaster bought 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,926.60).

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

