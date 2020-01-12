Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from to in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.40.

NYSE:FICO opened at $404.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $202.03 and a 12 month high of $408.01. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $173,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,651.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,350. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

