Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Elementis stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Elementis has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

