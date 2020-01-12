John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 539 ($7.09) price target on the stock.

MNZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.09) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

LON:MNZS opened at GBX 464.50 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 454.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 423.14. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 353.50 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.44 million and a P/E ratio of -774.17.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

