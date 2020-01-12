JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RANJY. ValuEngine lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.97. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

