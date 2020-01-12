JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 264

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.47) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 221.09 ($2.91).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.04. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

