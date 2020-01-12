Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc (CVE:KNE) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 179,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 75,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter.

Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms worldwide. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoo for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.