KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

KB Home stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $7,248,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,462,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

