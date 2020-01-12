Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. "

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.67.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. Kemper has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 972.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 1,215.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

