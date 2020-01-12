Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.75 ($3.21).

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.09) on Friday. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 547 ($7.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.58.

In related news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total value of £20,403.38 ($26,839.49).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

