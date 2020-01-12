Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LCCTF opened at $2.49 on Friday.

About Kingfisher

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in general warehousing business.

