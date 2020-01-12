KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB) Trading Up 1.7%

KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

KISH BANCORP IN/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KISB)

Kish Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. Kish Bancorp, Inc is based in Belleville, Pennsylvania.

