Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 63.50%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

