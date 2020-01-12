Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Shares Up 32.4%

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) shot up 32.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.02, 27,064,744 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 278% from the average session volume of 7,162,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWBT)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers.

