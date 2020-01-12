Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $416.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $425.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KOP has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:KOP opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $703.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. Koppers has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

In related news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 130.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

