L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. L Brands also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.85 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LB. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank raised L Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.95.

NYSE LB opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. L Brands has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

