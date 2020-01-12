Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,812.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 42.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 357,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Laureate Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at $2,163,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Laureate Education by 5,006.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 612,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after buying an additional 177,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

